Golden State Foods Wins Association for Dressings and Sauces’ Sauce of the Year Award

The Association for Dressings and Sauces (ADS) announced Golden State Foods – one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice industry – as the winner of the Sauce of the Year Award for the Zaxby’s Caribbean Jerk Sauce.

The winning sauce initially launched in January 2020 as limited time offer but was extended longer because the promotion was so successful. To determine the winner, a judging team from the ADS membership voted on the best overall taste via blind taste tests of the nominated sauces.

“GSF collaborated with the Zaxby’s Product Innovation team on the Caribbean Jerk Sauce for Zaxby’s Caribbean Jerk Fillet Sandwich,” said Mitch Dingwall, GSF’s Senior Director, Production Development. “As consumers enjoy pepper and spice-flavored foods, the ‘spice and heat’ trend influenced this crowd-pleasing sauce, which features just the right amount of heat and a balanced flavor profile with familiar, yet authentic, exotic, intriguing notes.”

During the ADS 2020 Technical Meeting held virtually from October 5-7, Mitch Dingwall, Senior Corporate Chef Kate Dolan and Product Development Technician Daizy Hwang were recognized for developing the truly innovative and delicious product. More information about the award winning sauce and award can be found HERE.