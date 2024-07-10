Gopuff and Prime Video Release Limited Edition ‘Sausage Satchel’ In Celebration of the Sausage Party: Foodtopia Series Premiere

Fans are Invited To Go Hands-Free at Summer BBQs with the Sausage Satchel, Available Exclusively on Gopuff

PHILADELPHIA — Ever found yourself juggling a plate, a drink and a hot dog all at once? Juggle no more! In celebration of the new series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Gopuff and Prime Video teamed up to save your summer BBQ with a one-of-a-kind Sausage Satchel. With the Sausage Satchel, you can safely stow your hot dog in a stylish waist pouch, leaving your hands free to high-five friends, toss a frisbee, hold a cold beverage or manage the grill. Considering Americans devour 20 billion hot dogs annually (that’s about 70 hot dogs per person each year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council), it’s about time we had a practical way to handle our beloved BBQ staple. Say goodbye to runaway dogs and hello to a more liberated BBQ experience!

Inspired by the fictional world of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, this functional summer accessory features the series’ main characters Frank the sausage (Seth Rogen) and Brenda the hot dog bun (Kristen Wiig) alongside a designated holder for your ketchup, mustard or canned beverage of choice.

Beginning on Thursday, July 11th, Gopuff customers in select locations nationwide can receive the Sausage Satchel as a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more on the Gopuff app, with a limit of one gift per Gopuff user. Gopuff users will also be able to shop the Gopuff x Sausage Party: Foodtopia collection which was carefully curated to align with comedic themes throughout the series by playing on food innuendos like Guilty Eats, Hot & Ready and Foreplay Foods.

Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. All eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, July 11th.

The launch of the Sausage Satchel comes on the heels of Prime Video and Gopuff’s launch of the limited-edition, miniature Vought Fresh Farms Gummy Truckfor the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series The Boys, and the Turbo Rush energy drink created in celebration of the premiere of the series Gen V.

Download the Gopuff app for iOS or Android now to shop the collection in celebration of the Sausage Party: Foodtopia premiere.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff’s unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.