Gordon Food Service Celebrates Supplier Partners with the 2021 North American Vendor Involvement Process Awards

Gordon Food Service, North America’s largest privately held, family-managed broadline foodservice distributor, celebrated its supplier partners with the 2021 Vendor Involvement Process (VIP) awards. The nearly 125-year-old distributor relies on a network of more than 3,500 vendors to service more than 100,000 restaurant, hospitality, healthcare, and education customers, as well as millions of consumers, in the U.S. and across Canada.
The company’s VIP Awards comprise six distinct categories of recognition, honoring supplier partners for excellence in continuous improvement, service and strategic alignment, supply chain and customer relationship metrics, vision and branding, and commitment to inclusiveness and diversity.
‘The VIP awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate our suppliers for their contributions and dedication to the foodservice industry,’ said Todd Baker, Executive Vice President North America Merchandising. ’In this time of continued uncertainty, we are adapting and overcoming supply chain obstacles together to service our customers. The partnership between Gordon Food Service and our amazing suppliers is stronger than ever.’
North America Cornerstone Partner Awards
- Anchor Packaging Inc
- Berry Global
- Burnbrae Farms Ltd
- Central Smith Creamery
- Essity
- General Mills Inc
- Hallmark Poultry
- Lactalis
- Lamb Weston Inc
- Leprino
- Mar-Jac Poultry Inc
- Olympia Gyros Company
- Pactiv Evergreen
- Pepsico Frito-Lay
- Pilgrim’s Pride Fresh
- Producers Rice Mill Inc USA & Canada
- Red Diamond
- Ray and Mascari Inc
- Schwan’s Food Service
- Taylor Farms
- Tip Top Poultry Inc
- 511 Foodservice
North America VIP Partner Award Winners
- Aliments Luda Foods
- Alpha Baking Company
- Anchor Packaging
- Aspire Bakeries
- Atlantic Veal & Lamb Corp
- B&G Foods, Inc
- Bonduelle USA & Canada
- Cheese Merchants
- Dinex International
- Dole Packaged Foods Company
- Essity
- Fresca Mexican Foods
- Gregory Packaging
- Handy Wacks Corp
- JG Rive-Sud Fruits & Légumes
- Ken’s Dressing
- Kerry
- Lassonde
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Markon USA & Canada
- Masters Gallery
- Monin Inc
- Montpak International
- Nexstep Commercial Products
- Par-Way
- Request Foods Inc
- Rich Products
- Rosina Food Products Inc
- Ruiz Food Products
- Sandridge Food Corp
- Saneck International
- Saputo Dairy Products
- Tampa Maid Foods Inc
- Teti Bakery
- US Chemical Corporation
- Vanee Company
Co-Creation of Value (Continuous Improvement) Award Winner
- Essity
North America Brand Partner Award Winner
- Pactiv Evergreen
- Vanee Company
Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner
- Ruiz Food Products
Regional Supplier Partner Award Winner
- Volailles Regal Inc
About Gordon Food Service
Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service to our customers. We began as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, and have grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for nearly 125 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 175 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S., which are open to the public and provide restaurant-quality products and friendly, knowledgeable service without a membership fee. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.