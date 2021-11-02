Gordon Food Service Celebrates Supplier Partners with the 2021 North American Vendor Involvement Process Awards

Gordon Food Service, North America’s largest privately held, family-managed broadline foodservice distributor, celebrated its supplier partners with the 2021 Vendor Involvement Process (VIP) awards. The nearly 125-year-old distributor relies on a network of more than 3,500 vendors to service more than 100,000 restaurant, hospitality, healthcare, and education customers, as well as millions of consumers, in the U.S. and across Canada.

The company’s VIP Awards comprise six distinct categories of recognition, honoring supplier partners for excellence in continuous improvement, service and strategic alignment, supply chain and customer relationship metrics, vision and branding, and commitment to inclusiveness and diversity.

‘The VIP awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate our suppliers for their contributions and dedication to the foodservice industry,’ said Todd Baker, Executive Vice President North America Merchandising. ’In this time of continued uncertainty, we are adapting and overcoming supply chain obstacles together to service our customers. The partnership between Gordon Food Service and our amazing suppliers is stronger than ever.’

North America Cornerstone Partner Awards

Anchor Packaging Inc

Berry Global

Burnbrae Farms Ltd

Central Smith Creamery

Essity

General Mills Inc

Hallmark Poultry

Lactalis

Lamb Weston Inc

Leprino

Mar-Jac Poultry Inc

Olympia Gyros Company

Pactiv Evergreen

Pepsico Frito-Lay

Pilgrim’s Pride Fresh

Producers Rice Mill Inc USA & Canada

Red Diamond

Ray and Mascari Inc

Schwan’s Food Service

Taylor Farms

Tip Top Poultry Inc

511 Foodservice

North America VIP Partner Award Winners

Aliments Luda Foods

Alpha Baking Company

Anchor Packaging

Aspire Bakeries

Atlantic Veal & Lamb Corp

B&G Foods, Inc

Bonduelle USA & Canada

Cheese Merchants

Dinex International

Dole Packaged Foods Company

Essity

Fresca Mexican Foods

Gregory Packaging

Handy Wacks Corp

JG Rive-Sud Fruits & Légumes

Ken’s Dressing

Kerry

Lassonde

Maple Leaf Foods

Markon USA & Canada

Masters Gallery

Monin Inc

Montpak International

Nexstep Commercial Products

Par-Way

Request Foods Inc

Rich Products

Rosina Food Products Inc

Ruiz Food Products

Sandridge Food Corp

Saneck International

Saputo Dairy Products

Tampa Maid Foods Inc

Teti Bakery

US Chemical Corporation

Vanee Company

Co-Creation of Value (Continuous Improvement) Award Winner

Essity

North America Brand Partner Award Winner

Pactiv Evergreen

Vanee Company

Diversity and Inclusion Award Winner

Ruiz Food Products

Regional Supplier Partner Award Winner

Volailles Regal Inc

