Gorillas’ Ten Minute Grocery Delivery to Launch in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Gorillas, the on-demand grocery delivery startup and the fastest European startup to reach unicorn status, is launching its operations in the U.S. on May 30. Providing on-demand grocery delivery service in ten minutes or less, Gorillas will begin its U.S. expansion with service in Bushwick, which includes parts of Williamsburg and Downtown Brooklyn, which includes the Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens neighborhoods, with plans to expand to additional areas of New York City and other major cities.

“As a result of the pandemic, online grocery delivery has seen steep momentum, but now that this industry has experienced the long overdue propulsion into e-commerce, it will be here to stay,” said Kağan Sümer, CEO and Co-founder of Gorillas. “At Gorillas, we’re proud to not only offer consumers the convenience of such immediacy, but to do it with a purpose: in contrast to established gig economy models, we employ all riders directly and change the way riders work with full-time and part-time opportunities as well as benefits to our delivery staff.”

Online grocery shopping has skyrocketed up 230 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. With Gorillas’ convenience and exceptional customer service, coupled with its established success in Europe, the e-grocery startup is in a prime position to further accelerate online grocery adoption, which is expected to reach more than half of U.S. consumers by 2022.

To deliver on its value proposition of ten minute delivery, Gorillas operates various micro warehouses in each neighborhood it serves. In addition to offering this level of convenience, Gorillas is committed to providing an exceptional product experience that mirrors a trip to the supermarket, with the in-app ‘aisles’ organized just how they would be in physical aisles for easy browsing. Gorillas allows customers to purchase a wide array of standard grocery items, as well as products from hyperlocal vendors so that consumers can shop from and support their favorite local businesses. For example, New York City customers will have access to beloved go-to’s such as Black Seed Bagels and OddFellows Ice Cream Co., among others.

Beyond providing a superior customer experience, Gorillas puts an utmost emphasis on the treatment of its riders. A departure from the traditional gig economy model, Gorillas’ riders are provided full time employment and full-time riders receive benefits traditional employees would receive in similar industries, like healthcare, bikes, uniforms, and other equipment.

“Our riders are at the heart of everything we do and we’re firmly committed to going against the grain when it comes to the idea of people doing rigorous tasks, like biking urban streets, with limited resources,” said Sümer. “From day one, Gorillas was built on the belief that every employee should have the right gear and the right benefits to do their job safely, and that’s a belief on which we’ll never waver.”

As part of its New York City launch, and underscoring its support of local communities, Gorillas has teamed up with Rethink Food, a nonprofit whose mission is to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. In partnership with Gorillas, Rethink Food will collect all potential food waste from warehouses and transform it into nutritious meals for distribution via other community-based organizations.

The Gorillas app is available for download now and service will be available in Bushwick, parts of Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill on May 30, followed by a quick expansion to follow in June across Manhattan. For more information, visit gorillas.io/en.

ABOUT GORILLAS

Gorillas, founded by CEO Kağan Sümer, builds an infrastructure for the fastest last-mile delivery of essential human needs. The on-demand delivery startup needs just ten minutes to get a user’s desired goods from the cart to the user’s desired location. Users of the app benefit from access to more than 2000 essential items at retail prices for a delivery fee of just $1.80 and no minimum order size. By disrupting the shopping and supply chain experience of traditionally slow and inflexible retail companies, Gorillas is shaping new grocery consumer behaviour (Need-Order-Get). With its latest funding round led by repeat investor Coatue Management, Gorillas has raised $290M in its Series B and has become Europe’s fastest unicorn ever, only months after closing its $44M Series A. Other investors include DST Global, Tencent, Fifth Wall and Greenoaks (Atlantic Food Labs also participated). In contrast to established gig economy models, Gorillas employs more than a thousand riders directly – spreading true change in its community. In a little over ten months, Gorillas has expanded to more than 25+ cities, including Amsterdam, London and Munich, and built up more than 75+ micro fulfillment centers. Currently, the app is available in Germany, the Netherlands, France and the UK.