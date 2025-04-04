Gourmet Foods International Announces Leadership Changes to Drive Future Growth

Decatur, GA – Gourmet Foods International (GFI), a premier national distributor of specialty food products, announced significant changes to its executive leadership team, effective at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Doug Jay, after a distinguished tenure, will step down as Chief Executive Officer but will continue to play a vital role in the company’s future as Chairman of the Board. Brian Scott, who currently serves as President of GFI, will succeed Mr. Jay as President and CEO beginning April 1, 2025. In addition, Dan Crowley, formerly Vice President of Finance/IT, has been appointed as CFO, a testament to his pivotal role in GFI’s financial and technological strategies.

Brian Scott, a stalwart at GFI since 2002, has been instrumental in steering the company’s strategic course and expansion. A relentless focus on customer-centric innovation and a deep passion for the specialty food sector have marked his ascent through various leadership roles. “Brian Scott has been a cornerstone of GFI’s success for over two decades, consistently driving our company to new levels of excellence,” said Doug Jay, outgoing CEO. “His leadership is characterized by a profound commitment to our values and a proven track record of achieving substantial results. I am confident that GFI will flourish under his leadership.”

Under Mr. Scott’s guidance as President, GFI has significantly expanded its national presence, now boasting 14 strategically located distribution centers. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and its dedication to delivering high-quality specialty food products nationwide.

“I am immensely honored to step into the CEO role at GFI,” said Brian Scott. “I am committed to advancing the visionary legacy of Doug Jay and our founder, Russ McCall. Our focus will remain on exceeding the expectations of our customers and partners, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth.”

Dan Crowley has been with GFI since 2002 and has been instrumental in the company’s rapid expansion through strategic facility acquisitions and the enhancement of GFI’s technological infrastructure to meet dynamic market demands.

Founded over 50 years ago, GFI remains family-owned and committed to its mission of connecting consumers with exceptional specialty foods from around the world. Through cutting-edge supply chain solutions, robust digital partnerships, and collaborations with national and local brands, GFI continues to set new standards in the specialty food industry.

About Gourmet Foods International

Gourmet Foods International was founded with a passion and commitment to providing unique, high-quality products from around the world to the North American market. Through innovative logistics, pioneering technology, and strong partnerships, GFI has continued to grow and redefine the specialty food landscape, aligning with both consumers’ and partners’ evolving needs.