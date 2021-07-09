Great White Fleet Adds 850 Efficient and Highly Serviceable Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE Units

SINGAPORE – Great White Fleet has acquired 850 new containers refrigerated by Carrier Transicold’s energy-efficient PrimeLINE® units to support banana and pineapple export operations from Central America. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“We have again selected the Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE unit based on its reliability, performance and especially for its high efficiency,” said Stefano Di Paolo, President, Great White Fleet. “Efficient performance reduces electricity demand on our vessels, along with related emissions, which helps to support our sustainability goal of reducing carbon emissions across all operations, as well as reduce our operating expenses.”

The new PrimeLINE units acquired by Great White Fleet will replace older, less efficient units and will be installed on new 40-foot high-cube containers to ship bananas and pineapples from Central America to Europe and North America.

“Building on a relationship that has spanned decades, Carrier Transicold appreciates the opportunity to continue supporting Great White Fleet with refrigeration units that serve as sustainable links in their cold chain,” said Kay Henze, Account Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold.

The PrimeLINE unit, which has been the industry sales leader for over 13 years, features:

Efficient performance , owing to its use of an energy-conserving digital scroll compressor.

, owing to its use of an energy-conserving digital scroll compressor. Fast temperature pull-down .

. Tight temperature control within +/- 0.25 degree Celsius.

within +/- 0.25 degree Celsius. High air-flow attributed to its aerospace-inspired fan design.

attributed to its aerospace-inspired fan design. Excellent cost of ownership thanks to its efficiency and rugged design.

As Great White Fleet handles the majority of maintenance with its own technicians, the PrimeLINE unit’s ease of serviceability and availability of parts from Carrier Transicold depots in ports are also important in limiting the refrigerated units’ downtime.

PrimeLINE refrigeration units are one of the solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit transicold.carrier.com.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.