Green Chef Expands Menu to Offer More Flexibility and Variety Than Ever Before

BOULDER, Colo.– Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for eating well, today announced the expansion of its weekly menu to give subscribers the ability to browse and select from all 24 weekly options across six meal preferences within Green Chef’s full menu. Both new and existing subscribers can access the expanded menu starting this week.

Whether customers are looking to experiment with various dietary preferences or want to customize their weekly boxes for a family member who eats differently, Green Chef’s new menu design now offers that flexibility and personalization. Subscribers are no longer limited to choosing from 9-12 recipes within one meal type and instead, they now have the ability to mix and match recipes from all 24 weekly options offered across Green Chef’s six preferences:

Vegan: Recipes with a variety of veggies, plant-based proteins, and good-for-you grains.

Recipes with a variety of veggies, plant-based proteins, and good-for-you grains. Vegetarian: A plethora of well-balanced, meatless recipes with a focus on plant-based ingredients.

A plethora of well-balanced, meatless recipes with a focus on plant-based ingredients. Gluten-Free: Wholesome recipes full of flavor and free of gluten and soy.

Wholesome recipes full of flavor and free of gluten and soy. Mediterranean: Recipes inspired by Mediterranean flavors with ample veggies and good-for-you fats.

Recipes inspired by Mediterranean flavors with ample veggies and good-for-you fats. Keto + Paleo: Carb conscious, high protein recipes free of gluten, grains, soy, and legumes.

Carb conscious, high protein recipes free of gluten, grains, soy, and legumes. Fast & Fit: Fresh, convenient, calorie-conscious recipes with keto and veggie options, ready in 25 minutes or less.

“At Green Chef, we understand that eating well evolves with each person’s individual needs and goals,” said Kat Marris, Green Chef Recipe Developer. “We heard the feedback from our customers that they wanted more variety and flexibility and we’re thrilled to now offer them the opportunity to mix and match among 24 weekly recipes. With double the choices, home cooks can now try delicious new flavors and better customize their meals to support their lifestyles and unique household needs.”

The first meal kit company certified by CCOF as an organic company, Green Chef helps home cooks create delicious dinners that promote a healthy lifestyle. Each box contains easy-to-follow, chef-curated recipes and premium pre-measured ingredients that save time without sacrificing flavor. For more information, please visit www.greenchef.com.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in 45 minutes or less. Green Chef’s menus cater to a range of dietary preferences, including keto, vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, and more. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. For more information, visit www.greenchef.com or follow Green Chef on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.