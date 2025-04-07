Green Era Announces Mariano’s Diverts 1 Million Pounds of Food Waste into Renewable Energy and Compost

A purposeful partnership generating renewable energy and nutrient-rich compost to support local food production



CHICAGO — Green Era Campus and Mariano’s are celebrating 1 million pounds of food waste recycled into renewable energy and nutrient-rich compost. The partnership began in 2023 at the Mariano’s Evergreen Park location and eventually expanded to the Oak Lawn location as well.

As part of Mariano’s zero waste initiative, the partnership has been so impactful that the supermarket chain will now include 8 additional stores in the program (West Loop, South Loop, Bridgeport, Edgewater, Ukrainian Village, New City and Lakeshore East) resulting in a total of 10 Illinois stores working toward a more sustainable future.

Operationally Mariano’s has taken several steps in stores to minimize waste, including mark-down programs and donating to local food pantries like the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois food banks. Now, food items that are unsold or designated as inedible or waste go into the Green Era Campus anaerobic digester to avoid being sent to a landfill, where they are recycled into renewable energy and nutrient-rich compost that supports local food production and green spaces. Green Era also accepts packaged food waste for recycling, enabling a wider range of materials to be diverted from landfill and repurposed sustainability.

“There is no waste here; we are recirculating the energy. For a grocery store chain to be shifting this waste to renewable energy is huge, and we are so proud to have Green Era be a part of it,” said Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective and Co-Founder of Green Era Campus.

The impact of 1 million pounds is profound:

1M pounds of food waste diverted is enough to fill 30 large dump trucks end to end .

. 1M pounds of food waste diverted mitigates over a million pounds of carbon emissions, the same as taking 116 cars off of the road for an entire year .

. 1M pounds of food waste diverted generates almost a thousand MMBTus of renewable natural gas, enough to power 270 homes for a month .

. 1M pounds of food waste diverted creates 30,000 pounds of clean compost, or enough to grow up to 50 tons of fresh veggies—the same weight as the food that was originally diverted.

“We are fully committed to our zero-waste initiative, and we are thrilled to have many of our locations in proximity to the first of its kind campus focused around a food waste anaerobic digester,” said Michael Marx, Division President of Mariano’s. “Generating renewable energy and nutrient-rich compost to grow more food is just one example of how Mariano’s is forging ahead as an industry leader.”

“Mariano’s has been a true innovator in organics recycling and sustainability, showing that packaged food waste can be diverted easily, affordably, and responsibly. Together, we’re transforming food waste into renewable energy, nutrient-rich compost, and fresh food—advancing environmental stewardship while supporting smart, streamlined business operations. It’s a win for both the planet and the bottom line,” said Jason Feldman, CEO of Green Era.

Green Era encourages companies and individuals to take a closer look at what they’re discarding. By participating in food waste recycling, you can lower costs, reduce your carbon footprint, and divert waste from landfills. Reach out to Green Era to learn how your organization can be part of the solution.

About Green Era Campus

Green Era Campus is a pioneering initiative dedicated to creating sustainable communities through innovative urban development practices. Located on Chicago’s South Side, Green Era Campus aims to transform vacant brownfields into vibrant hubs of renewable energy, economic empowerment, urban agriculture and environmental stewardship. By recycling packaged food waste into nutrient-rich compost and renewable energy, and by leveraging technology and community engagement, Green Era Campus is setting the model for sustainable urban development in the 21st century.

About Mariano’s

Mariano’s, the Midwest’s most exciting food destination, is one of three grocery banners of Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. With 44 locations across the Chicagoland area, Mariano’s places a premium on the customer experience, offering a highly differentiated food shopping experience combined with exceptional customer service. Mariano’s incorporates Chicagoland’s distinctive neighborhood culture into its signature grocery merchandising, allowing customers to enjoy a truly unique foodie experience.