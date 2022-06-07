Green Way Markets of Ridgewood Celebrates One Year with Grand Reopening

(Iselin, NJ) – The rain did not keep the sun from shining indoors on the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Reopening of Green Way Markets of Ridgewood on Friday, May 6, 2022. After a soft opening last spring during the height of the pandemic, the supermarket was finally able to show off its complete re-model, updated design, and all new product offerings. Green Way Markets, a member of the Allegiance Retail Services coop, replaced the former Kings supermarket.

The store now features a more contemporary look with new décor styling; onsite fresh baked goods; an expanded liquor section with case discounts, an extensive line of chilled wines, prosecco and champagnes, half bottles for dining out convenience, a wide array of craft beers, and special ordering; and enhanced produce and cheese sections. Also, to meet the wishes of those living in the area over 2,000 natural, organic and specialty items – many of which can’t be found elsewhere – were added.

“As we have learned more about our customers this past year, we are adapting our products to satisfy their requests and needs,” said John Estevez, Owner, Green Way Markets of Ridgewood. “Ridgewood is an amazing community with wonderful restaurants. People are used to getting the finest epicurean delights, so we are proud to provide this upscale supermarket experience.”

John Estevez, smiling yet overwhelmed with emotion continued, “Through hard work and togetherness we have grown in so many ways, especially in business and as a family. Our father started this dream with one small bodega. Through the values he instilled in us as children, we have grown his dream. He would be so proud to see us now.” He continued, “I also want to thank the remarkable team at Allegiance Retail Services, builders, store associates and the Village of Ridgewood for making our dream of Green Way Markets of Ridgewood a reality. Through their efforts we are able to offer a superior shopping experience and bring the best in produce, organics, meats, deli and more to our customers. And, we are especially proud of our new wine cases and the wide selection of beer, wine, and liquors for people to enjoy when entertaining at home or dining at one of the local restaurants.”