GreenWise Market Opens First Store in Georgia

GreenWise Market Retail & FoodService June 19, 2020

LAKELAND, Fla. – GreenWise Market opened its first store in Georgia, located in Marietta at 3460 Sandy Plains Road in the Sandy Plains Marketplace Shopping Center.

“At GreenWise Market, customers can find a space to explore new flavors and learn new techniques and recipes from our associates,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “We’re excited to share our unique atmosphere and foods with our Atlanta community.”

GreenWise Market is a specialty, natural and organic store with a large selection of prepared foods made from organic and antibiotic-free ingredients. Foodies can find in-store smoked meats, in-house made sausages, burrito bowls and specialty charcuterie options. The stores are divided into experience zones with simple names like

  • CARES — vitamins, nutritional supplements, natural soaps and shampoos, and more
  • CUTS — meats raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and sustainably-sourced seafood
  • EATS — made to order meals and grab and go foods like handcrafted gourmet sandwiches and freshly baked pizza
  • FINDS — a curated selection of wines and imported cheeses and
  • POURS — a beverage area featuring locally roasted coffee or other selections to enjoy while shopping or relaxing at the bar.

Customers may also sign up for GreenWise Market REWARDS to receive personalized offers.

In addition to showcasing unique local products, each GreenWise Market location is home to a mural created by a local artist. The Marietta GreenWise Market features artwork by Lillian Blades. The large-scale mixed media piece was created with many different textiles and textures, including mirrors.

The first new-concept GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Florida, in October 2018. Seven stores are now open, including the 25,089-square-foot Marietta location; stores in Odessa, Florida, and Nocatee (Ponte Vedra), Florida, are set to open this week.

GreenWise Market is a banner owned and operated by Publix Super Markets Inc., a privately owned Fortune 100 company. Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores throughout seven states in the Southeast. For more information about GreenWise Market, visit greenwisemarket.com. For more information about Publix, visit corporate.publix.com.

