Grocer Save A Lot Lays Off St. Louis Workers, to Close Distribution Centers

Jacob Kirn, St. Louis Business Journal Retail & FoodService January 18, 2023

Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans.

Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts are part of the company’s transformation into a wholesale supplier to independently owned stores. It’s cutting an unspecified number of roles at its St. Louis support center, and closing distribution centers in Coxsackie, New York, on Feb. 25 and St. Johns, Michigan, on March 11. It also didn’t say how many employees at the distribution centers would be affected.

