Grocery Giant Albertsons is Reportedly Preparing to Go Public

Albertsons, the grocery giant that also owns Safeway and Jewel-Osco, is preparing to go public again, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has been updating initial-public-offering documents that have been confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will decide in coming weeks whether or not it will proceed with an IPO that could value it around $19 billion, The Journal reported.

An IPO would help private-equity investor Cerberus Capital Management LP exit its 15-year-long investment in Albertsons, The Journal reported. The firm is rethinking an IPO given the grocery chain’s improved performance as well as a strong market and positive economic indicators, the Journal reported.

