Grocery Outlet Enlists iFoodDS for FSMA 204 Traceability Compliance

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and SEATTLE — iFoodDS, a leading provider of food traceability software, announced Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO), a leading extreme-value grocery retailer, will implement its traceability software for FSMA 204 compliance.

The Food Traceability Final Rule, FSMA 204, establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements for businesses that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market. Through this partnership, Grocery Outlet will leverage iFoodDS’ traceability platform to efficiently capture, store, and share required data, ensuring compliance while enhancing supply chain visibility.

“At Grocery Outlet, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and transparency,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Purchasing Officer at Grocery Outlet. “Working with iFoodDS, we are equipping our business and our supplier network with a scalable, flexible solution that streamlines compliance with FSMA 204, ensuring the integrity of our food supply.”

The iFoodDS traceability platform, purpose-built for FSMA 204 compliance, offers multiple options for capturing, storing and sharing required data. By enabling companies like Grocery Outlet and its supplier partners to leverage data from their existing systems, the iFoodDS solution reduces costs and operational complexity.

“We are excited to support Grocery Outlet in their FSMA 204 compliance journey,” said Andrew Kennedy, Chief Traceability Officer at iFoodDS. “As the leading traceability platform, we are committed to providing flexible, cost-effective solutions that simplify regulatory compliance for Grocery Outlet and its suppliers. Together, we are paving the way for a more connected and transparent food supply chain.”

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality. Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA’s Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

Learn more about the iFoodDS FSMA 204 compliance solution by visiting www.ifoodds.com.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is a high-growth, extreme- value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables, and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.