ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is one of 13 states that taxes groceries. A new law cutting those taxes went into effect January 1.

With inflation, prices have increased across the board. But Virginians are going to see a bit of relief when they hit the grocery store this new year.

Virginians have been getting taxed 2.5% at the supermarket. But in 2023 that rate is now 1%.

