Grocery TV’s In-Store Retail Media Network Expands in New York City with D’Agostino and Gristedes

Grocery TV Retail & FoodService February 7, 2024

NEW YORK — Grocery TV, a leading in-store digital advertising network, today announced that New York City supermarket chains D’Agostino and Gristedes are now available on its network.

“We’re thrilled to feature D’Agostino and Gristedes, two iconic New York City grocery chains, on Grocery TV,” Marlow Nickell, CEO of Grocery TV said. “This expansion not only enhances our reach but also gives our NYC-based agency partners and brands the opportunity to experience Grocery TV firsthand.”

With this addition, along with a growing presence in ShopRite, Grocery TV now reaches nearly one-third of the New York metropolitan market. Brands can now regularly connect with New York residents in their neighborhood supermarket with digital advertising in a highly trafficked area of the store.

For its retail partners, Grocery TV offers an end-to-end solution for managing and monetizing in-store retail media networks. This service features weekly updates of engaging grocery-themed entertainment content, along with the ability for retailers to easily refresh their own content through GTV’s Retail Marketing Platform (RMP).

Last year, Grocery TV launched large format displays at the front end and digital sanitizer stands at the entrance. The focus for this year is to continue its expansion and launch in-store retail media products throughout all major areas of the store such as service departments and pharmacies.

For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Grocery TV
Grocery TV is an in-store retail media network with over 21,000 displays in grocery stores across the U.S. and over 200 retail partners including Cub Foods, Schnucks, and Winn-Dixie. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers, and generate incremental revenue. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach over 72 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV makes it easy for brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store, where the majority of purchases occur.

