Groundbreaking Tool from dunnhumby and VST Gives Brands Instant Access to Tesco Planogram Publisher Data

LONDON — dunnhumby – the global leader in customer data science – and retail technology company VST have today announced the recent launch of Planogram Publisher, a consumer-packaged goods (CPG)-focused software product available exclusively in the UK as part of Tesco Media & Insight Platform powered by dunnhumby.

The tool, which provides CPG brands with instant access to Tesco planogram data, enables users to see how their product is displayed across multiple locations and store formats. Covering the Tesco store network across the UK, Planogram Publisher will provide in-depth insights from more than 3,500 stores and promises to deliver significant efficiencies especially in field sales activities.

“Planogram Publisher represents a major evolution in the way that CPG brands can interact and engage with Tesco product location data,” says Dan Hodgkiss, Managing Director (Tesco) at dunnhumby. “The insights it provides will help sales teams make smarter, faster, and better-informed decisions about their product portfolio using rich and reliable data taken straight from the source.”

The launch marks the first time that Tesco has made its planogram data available in this way. Drawing from more than four billion different datapoints, Planogram Publisher allows brands to analyse the placement of their products both across the Tesco store estate, and down to SKU level within specific categories, key store groups, and individual locations.

“Most CPGs have more than 250 different planograms associated with their products,” says Nick Theodore, CEO of VST. “Previously, the only way to understand how those products were positioned within Tesco stores was to send out field sales representatives to photograph and analyse different layouts. Planogram Publisher gives them more of the information they need, without having to rely on those slow and disruptive visits.”

Planogram Publisher tackles some of the biggest sales and marketing challenges that brands face today – from how to maximise at shelf experience through to which packaging to use to deliver the greatest impact. It will also support brands in navigating the challenges and opportunities posed by changes to store layouts that will occur when the new HFSS regulations come into force in October.

“After a highly successful beta test with four leading CPG brands, we’re all excited to see Planogram Publisher in action across the industry,” concludes Hodgkiss.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Raley’s.

About Tesco Media & Insight Platform

Tesco Media & Insight Platform is a partnership between Tesco, the UK’s largest grocery retailer, and dunnhumby, a global leader in Customer Data Science. Together, we always put the customer first.

Everything we do is fuelled by the insights generated via over 20 million Tesco Clubcard holders, a diverse, nationally representative, first-party behavioural dataset. We empower suppliers with granular insights so they can identify their most important customers and understand what matters to them.

We help serve Brands and Agencies via a unique mix of technology, software, and Insight and Media products which collectively help provide customers with a more personalised and relevant shopping experience. As the UK’s largest closed-loop Grocery Media & Insight Platform we’re able to connect the dots between advertising exposure and customer behaviour across online and offline touchpoints to help Brands make better product, marketing, and commercial decisions and understand the true impact of their investment.

About VST

VST (Virtual Store Trials) is a retail technology company with software products for shelf and pack testing, macro-space optimization, planogram visualization, and planogram collaboration. All of these products are centered around helping brands and retailers launch changes in stores to win with shoppers. VST is headquartered in London, UK working primarily across Europe, the Middle East and North America.