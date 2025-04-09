Growing a Greener Future Together: New Seasons Market and 50+ Brands Collaborate for Earth Month and Climate Health

“Growing Better Together: 1% for Soil Health” Aims to Enhance Ecosystems and Support Sustainable Farming Practices

PORTLAND, Ore. — In celebration of Earth Month this April, New Seasons Market is excited to announce its “Growing Better Together: 1% for Soil Health” campaign. Throughout the month, the grocer is collaborating with 50+ like-minded brands to contribute 1 percent of sales to support Zero Foodprint, a groundbreaking nonprofit recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Agricultural Companies of 2025. Zero Foodprint mobilizes the food economy to team up with farmers to implement regenerative farming practices that restore soil health, build a resilient food system and support a healthier planet.

“We’re honored to join forces with our community and these incredible partners to champion the health of our planet. By coming together to invest in soil regeneration, we’re not only supporting the people growing our food, but also proving out a system-wide approach for supporting sustainable agriculture that will benefit future generations. This campaign truly embodies New Seasons Market’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community wellbeing,” said Athena Petty, New Seasons Market’s Senior Manager of Sustainability.

Additionally, on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, New Seasons Market customers will have the opportunity to contribute directly by donating to Zero Foodprint at the register when they purchase their groceries. The funds raised will go towards projects like holistic grazing, compost application and cover cropping, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the supply chain.

“This collaboration is the foundation of our grant program in the Northwest. The funds raised will provide essential resources for farmers to adopt regenerative practices and New Seasons Market is leading the charge, by engaging dozens of brands and tens of thousands of citizens in Collective Regeneration. We’re honored to partner with so many like-minded brands and conscious consumers to facilitate and accelerate this progress around carbon sequestration and soil health,” said Anthony Myint, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Zero Foodprint.

The funds raised this year will be distributed through the Restore NW Grant Program, allowing farmers and ranchers to apply for grants up to $25,000 to cover costs related to supplies, labor, services and implementation of healthy soil and planting projects. In 2024, with the support of more than 25 brands, New Seasons Market and its customers raised nearly $60,000 for Restore NW grants and the company is hoping to far exceed that amount this year. Brands participating in “Growing Better Together: 1% For Soil Health,” donating 1 percent of their New Seasons Market sales to Zero Foodprint this Earth Month, can be found here.

“Stumptown Coffee Roasters is proud to partner with New Seasons Market in the ‘Growing Better Together’ campaign. Enriching soil health aligns with our efforts to support sustainable agriculture among the hundreds of coffee farms we source from around the world. Together, we can foster resilient ecosystems and a cleaner planet for all,” said Shauna Alexander, Vice President of Coffee and Sustainability at Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

Throughout the year, New Seasons Market’s Partner Brand—a private label with a purpose—actively reinvests a portion of its proceeds back into its communities, and Earth Month serves as an extension of this commitment. By donating 1 percent of its April Partner Brand sales to Zero Foodprint, including popular products like tortilla chips, apple cider, Partners in Crime wines and sustainably packaged fresh pasta, New Seasons Market strengthens its impact on environmentally responsible practices.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of its staff, partners, neighborhoods, and the environment to growing a sustainable business, it’s doing what it loves with a commitment to cultivating a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 passionate staff across 22 stores in Oregon and Washington, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, chef-made grab and go meal solutions. New Seasons Market is proud of its progressive values—from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits to committing 10 percent of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.