GrubMarket Acquires Food Supply Chain Software Services Provider Parsemony

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket, the leading AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer for the food supply chain industry, announced the acquisition of Alameda, California-based Parsemony, a highly reputable provider of comprehensive enterprise software services primarily for fresh produce distributors, wholesalers, repackers and food service suppliers. This acquisition strengthens GrubMarket’s software services capabilities and expands the functionality of its existing portfolio of cutting-edge software products, including WholesaleWare and GrubAssist.

Originally founded as Vintrex Inc. in the late 1980s by Carl Mahon, the company was best known for its signature software product, Profitsense. The company was rebranded in 2017 as Parsemony by its current owner Colin Hare, who has worked with Carl since 2010. Colin has continued developing and upgrading Profitsense under the Parsemony brand ever since. Parsemony provides enterprise-wide software solutions and services designed to help customers manage all aspects of their fresh food businesses. Key offerings from Parsemony include:

A cloud-based, POS solution accessed via handheld devices, that makes it easy for food wholesale distributors to run powerful inventory and order management workflows directly from within their warehouses. Custom software engineering services focused on expanding the breadth of core ERP functionalities, like building intuitive online ordering interfaces and streamlined integrations with third-party accounting and bookkeeping systems, such as QuickBooks. Comprehensive IT services spanning network infrastructure setup, administration, general and specialized tech support, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data migration, hardware installation and maintenance, compliance consulting, and more, all focused on the specific needs of food supply chain businesses.

After the acquisition, Parsemony will continue to be managed by its talented leadership team, and Parsemony customers will have the opportunity to expand their software and enterprise AI capabilities through additional services offered by GrubMarket’s WholesaleWare, GrubAssist (including AI Orders), Orders IO, and GrubPay products.

“I have been building software and technology solutions for the fresh produce industry for almost two decades now. I’ve worked with all sorts of customers in the food space, from smaller nonprofits to global name-brand supermarket chains, and I find it extremely rewarding to help them transform from traditional, offline businesses to more modernized, tech-enabled operations, driven by customized and thoughtful software solutions,” said Colin Hare, owner of Parsemony. “Parsemony is excited to join GrubMarket, which shares our passion for utilizing technology to maximize value for the food supply chain industry, which is still predominantly comprised of “old school” businesses that have yet to tap into the potential of what technology has to offer. Furthermore, the produce industry is all about the people, and GrubMarket’s team has some of the most genuine, hardworking people in the business. We can’t wait to help further GrubMarket’s mission to be the most impactful digital transformer for the entire food industry.”

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, adds: “The acquisition of Parsemony solidifies GrubMarket’s position as the market-leading technology enabler for America’s food supply chain industry. Parsemony has a sterling reputation amongst the fresh produce industry’s software and technology ecosystem and also nicely complements GrubMarket’s existing software products, including WholesaleWare, GrubAssist, and AI Orders. We’re also thrilled to bring Colin’s considerable expertise to GrubMarket, to support the continued evolution and growth of our best-in-class AI-powered software and eCommerce offerings for our customers. Colin understands what produce wholesalers need and how to speak their language, and he has a lot of experience working on multi-million-dollar contracts with some of the country’s largest food retailers and organizations. Together, GrubMarket and Parsemony will deliver tremendous value to our customers as we support their transitions into a new digital era.”

Parsemony’s software offerings will join GrubMarket’s rich portfolio of software solutions, which includes GrubMarket’s proprietary, AI-powered ERP software, WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, GrubMarket’s groundbreaking enterprise AI assistant that empowers food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis and automated order processing; and Orders IO, GrubMarket’s custom branded, mobile eCommerce solution.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.