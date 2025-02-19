GrubMarket Announces the Winter 2025 Release for its AI-Powered WholesaleWare

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced the Winter 2025 Release for WholesaleWare, its AI-powered ERP platform. This latest update introduces powerful new features designed to help food wholesalers and distributors streamline operations, save time, and get deeper business insights. All features are immediately available to all new WholesaleWare customers and existing customers that have upgraded to the latest version of WholesaleWare.

WholesaleWare’s Winter 2025 Release includes:

Automated Workflows and Charges:

Repetitive tasks like applying delivery, packing, and product-specific charges can now be fully automated. This feature supports percentage-based, flat-fee, and volume-based charges, saving time and reducing errors. WholesaleWare users can also set advanced rules based on start and end date, customer(s), location, and charge type.

Repetitive tasks like applying delivery, packing, and product-specific charges can now be fully automated. This feature supports percentage-based, flat-fee, and volume-based charges, saving time and reducing errors. WholesaleWare users can also set advanced rules based on start and end date, customer(s), location, and charge type. Improved Reporting for Better Insights:

Sales reports now offer greater customization, allowing businesses to calculate profitability using either net or gross sales and optionally include credit memos and returns data, allowing companies to quickly drill down to the precise information they need to make informed decisions.

Sales reports now offer greater customization, allowing businesses to calculate profitability using either net or gross sales and optionally include credit memos and returns data, allowing companies to quickly drill down to the precise information they need to make informed decisions. Quick Actions for Greater Efficiency: Quick Create: Effortlessly create new sales and purchase orders from any page within WholesaleWare. Quick Search: Instantly find and jump to any sales order from anywhere within WholesaleWare using a new, universal search shortcut.

Batch Operations for Increased Productivity:

Batch update order statuses directly from the Sales Order list page. Users can now ship multiple orders simultaneously, leveraging advanced validation logic for accuracy and time savings.

“Our WholesaleWare Winter 2025 Release reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with tools that save them time and enhance their efficiency through the infusion of AI and other modern technologies,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “These new features are designed to help our customers focus on their growth by automating routine tasks and delivering actionable insights. This release demonstrates our longstanding commitment to innovation for the food supply chain and the continued development of the only AI-powered ERP solution for the industry.”

“Our team deeply values customer feedback, and these updates were crafted to address the most pressing needs that our customers shared with us,” added Genevieve Wang, Chief Product Officer. “With this release, we strived to equip our customers with powerful tools that help them automate, optimize, and transform their operations and thrive in a competitive market.”

As food wholesalers and distributors face increasing complexity in their operations and reporting requirements, their ERP system must also evolve to meet their new needs and requirements. GrubMarket’s AI-Powered WholesaleWare offers continual updates and new features throughout the year, driven much in part by direct input and feedback from customers.

This Winter 2025 Release equips WholesaleWare users with solutions to reduce manual effort, improve operational accuracy, and achieve greater efficiency across their businesses. All features are now available as part of the WholesaleWare platform. To learn more about WholesaleWare and its transformative features, visit https://erp.wholesaleware.com/.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years and operates across all 50 U.S. states and internationally.