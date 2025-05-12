GrubMarket Named Inventory Management Solution Provider of the Year in 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, announced that it was named “Inventory Management Solution Provider of the Year” for 2025 by RetailTech Breakthrough Awards. This award recognizes GrubMarket’s leadership as an AI and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution provider with an innovative approach to inventory management for companies operating in the food supply chain industry.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards is an independent, annual program that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services around the globe driving transformation in the retail sector with cutting-edge technology and solutions. The program regularly attracts thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries. Nominees are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts based on key criteria: Innovation, Performance, User Experience, Functionality, Market Impact, and Value.

This award recognizes the innovative technologies and features that GrubMarket has invested in for WholesaleWare, its flagship, proprietary AI-powered ERP platform, to power next-generation inventory management for food wholesalers and distributors. These features include custom label editing with barcode and QR code scanning capabilities; multi-warehouse management with forward-looking stock-level projections; repacking and fully automated work orders; and support for multiple units of measure, including advanced catchweight scenarios. As a comprehensive ERP, WholesaleWare additionally delivers end-to-end capabilities for sales, purchasing, bookkeeping, financial reporting, grower accounting, pricing, logistics, and reporting.

Furthermore, WholesaleWare is fully integrated into GrubMarket’s software ecosystem. It connects to the GrubAssist AI suite, which provides deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated workflows through AI agents, including the AI Orders agent, which automatically transforms unstructured PDFs, emails, and voicemails into accurate digital orders. WholesaleWare also seamlessly integrates with GrubMarket’s eCommerce solution, Orders IO, which enables food suppliers to easily add online and mobile ordering channels with marketing features like push notifications and promotions, as well as digital payments. GrubMarket’s full suite of integrated, AI-powered solutions empowers its customers to drive sales while streamlining operations with real-time inventory visibility. Customers can focus on growth, knowing that they are optimizing stock levels and limiting waste.

“We are humbled and honored to receive the RetailTech Breakthrough Award for Inventory Management Solution Provider of the Year,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “This accolade is a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to technological innovation for the food supply chain industry. At GrubMarket, we believe that advanced AI solutions can fundamentally transform the food supply chain by driving greater efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability in inventory management. We will continue to pioneer cutting-edge tools that help our customers thrive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Winning the Inventory Management Solution Provider of the Year title places GrubMarket among an elite group of innovators driving the future of retail technology and transformation. GrubMarket’s achievement highlights the broad impact of its technology and the company’s status as a frontrunner in retail and supply chain digitalization.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.