GS Foods Group Acquires C&C Produce to Strengthen Existing and Future Operations

ONTARIO, Calif.–GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods” or the “Company”), a leading specialized food distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced its acquisition of C&C Produce (“C&C”) – a leading specialty distributor of produce products based in Kansas City, Missouri. C&C’s owners will continue to lead operations from its current facilities in partnership with GS Foods’ senior leadership team.

Established in 1992, C&C operates the largest produce warehouse in the Midwest – serving over 4,000 customer locations across six states with superior products. Going forward, C&C’s owners will collaborate closely with the GS Foods’ team as the two companies ensure a seamless transition and continued operational excellence.

With more than 50 years of industry experience, GS Foods encompasses a family of specialized foodservice companies that provide trusted food distribution and product solutions nationwide. GS Foods’ investment in C&C will strengthen C&C’s existing operations and incorporate its specialized produce scale and service to further enhance value to GS Foods’ customers in end markets such as education, foodservice and retail.

“The acquisition of C&C represents an exciting, strategic expansion for GS Foods as we continue to build out our geographic footprint and product offerings,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods. “We’re looking forward to working with the C&C team and leveraging their unique expertise to deepen the service we provide to our customers as they join the GS Foods family.”

“Building this company from the ground up has been a challenging and extremely rewarding venture, and we are incredibly proud of what we have built over the years,” said Nick Conforti and Joe Cali, Co-Owners, C&C. “Together with our dedicated team, we’ve grown from a local farm stand to one of the leading produce partners for grocers, retailers and school districts throughout the Midwest. This partnership with GS Foods is the next step in our journey as we continue to serve our communities and look down the road towards expanded opportunities. We look forward to extending this commitment to excellence into our merger with GS Foods, and to working together to build an even stronger future.”

“GS Foods’ investment in C&C represents a significant, unique partnership in the foodservice distribution industry as the Company continues to expand its capabilities and its national footprint,” said Steve Russell, Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager, Highview. “We believe C&C’s unparalleled focus on their customers and commitment to high-quality, high-value products make them an excellent fit for GS Foods’ portfolio – and we look forward to seeing how this new partnership further builds upon their shared mission.”

GS Foods is focused on continuing to grow its business and finding ways to better serve its 8,000 customers throughout the United States. The acquisition of C&C follows other recent acquisitions including Classic Delight, School Lunch Products, Inc., Fresno Produce and Hayes Distributing, as well as the opening of new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado and Oregon.

To learn more about GS Foods, visit: GSFoodsGroup.com and to learn more about C&C, visit: CCProduce.net.

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,000 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $1.8 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.05 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.