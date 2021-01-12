GS Foods Group Acquires Hayes Distributing

ONTARIO, Calif.– GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a family of specialized food distribution companies owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced the acquisition of Hayes Distributing (“Hayes”). The partnership will combine GS Foods’ national nutrition expertise with family owned and operated Hayes to deepen their capabilities and commitment to customers.

As one of the nation’s largest school nutrition providers serving more than 3,500 K-12 schools throughout the United States, GS Foods’ acquisition of Hayes will enhance the company’s presence in Northern California and extend its unparalleled logistic capabilities, commodity expertise, online offerings and product assortment to meet and exceed the needs of the local school community and beyond.

“Integrating Hayes Distributing – a company that shares our core values and commitment to school nutrition – is an important step in GS Foods’ continued effort to establish a national nutrition supply system amid a highly-fragmented, yet absolutely critical industry,” said Sean Leer, CEO of GS Foods. “Now more than ever, we see the value in creating a coordinated food distribution system to meet the needs of customers across the country. Combining with like-minded, well-established companies that allow us to extend our expertise, expand our footprint and further benefit new communities is a key part of meeting this goal.”

Since 1988, Hayes has served Northern California with high quality foods and beverages. With a deep understanding of the state regulations, nutritional standards and the needs of the region, Hayes is one of the leading distributors for schools and vending companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Operating for over three decades, Hayes Distributing has local experience and credibility few companies can match. That is why it was so important that we combined with a partner who shares our commitment to school nutrition and top-notch customer service,” said Jamie Edman, owner of Hayes Distributing. “We are proud to integrate with GS Foods today, who I know will carry these values forward to continue serving our community.”

GS Foods expects to continue to serve the Northern California customer base as it works to ensure students nationwide have access to fresh, wholesome meals. With preparations in place, the transition is expected to be seamless as Hayes continues to operate from its current facilities until it transitions to GS Foods’ facility in Dixon, CA.

“GS Foods continues to demonstrate its unmatched distribution capabilities while ensuring customer service and product quality are always the number one priority,” said Steve Russell, Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager of Highview. “Local partnerships with companies like Hayes allow GS Foods to grow and expand its operations – and bring its expertise to new markets – all while working to establish a much-needed national nutrition supply system.”

About GS Foods

GS Foods is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,000 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $1.8 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.0 billion in total assets under management across three investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.