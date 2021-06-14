GS Foods Group Opens First Texas Distribution Center

ONTARIO, Calif.–GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a leading specialized food distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced the opening of a new distribution center in Houston, Texas. The facility will serve school districts throughout the state – providing healthy, fresh meals to millions of students each week.

Headquartered in California, GS Foods encompasses a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies including Gold Star Foods, one of the nation’s largest school nutrition providers serving 2,040 K-12 school districts nationwide to provide meals to 8.7 million students per day – more than 25% of the school lunch population. Through its new facility in Houston, Gold Star Foods will leverage its industry expertise, diverse supplier relationships and deep understanding of the policies and programs that guide school nutrition to serve Texas school districts.

“GS Foods continues to expand our operations to meet the needs of students and school districts – and we are proud to extend our footprint to Texas today,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods. “As one of the leading specialty distributors nationwide, we look forward to collaborating with the state’s school nutrition professionals and coordinators to provide millions of students with access to the fresh, healthy and reliable meals that they depend on each day.”

The establishment of GS Foods’ Texas facility follows the opening of two distribution centers in Oregon and Colorado last year. GS Foods now has distribution centers in 10 states including California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and Colorado.

To learn more about GS Foods, visit: GSFoodsGroup.com

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,000 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $1.8 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.0 billion in total assets under management across three investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.