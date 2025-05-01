‘Guac On The Rock’ Campaign Returns and is Available Through Doordash

For its Fifth Year, Teremana® Tequila Expands “Guac on the Rock” With Its Most Generous Offering Yet



NEW YORK — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his small-batch, premium tequila brand, Teremana®, have announced the launch of “Guac on the Rock” 2025, with a program that allows even more fans to come together over delicious tequila and great food.

From Thursday, May 1st through Saturday, May 31st, Teremana® will reimburse patrons at bars and restaurants for any appetizer, when they purchase any Teremana® Tequila cocktail. With more Americans feeling economic pressures – 84% of people report eating out less often due to inflation, according to a recent Morning Consult report – the “Guac on the Rock” program helps make going out for Cinco de Mayo more accessible. This year’s program goes beyond guacamole to cover all appetizers, making it more inviting than ever for fans to participate and celebrate together. In addition, Teremana® has partnered with DoorDash so consumers can also enjoy “Guac on the Rock” through delivery, bringing the celebration to wherever they are. This expansion reflects evolving consumer habits, with more people embracing the convenience and flexibility of takeout alongside traditional dining.

Teremana® Tequila’s annual “Guac On The Rock” tradition is part of the brand’s commitment to Share the Mana, a philosophy at the heart of Teremana® Tequila, bringing people together through gratitude, sharing good energy and doing the right thing – from crafting the highest quality tequila available at an accessible price point to bringing positivity and energy to every fan encounter. In 2025, Teremana® continues its pledge to reimburse up to $1,000,000 for the campaign. To participate, fans simply have to share a photo of their receipt with a Teremana® cocktail and any appetizer to receive a $10 reimbursement via Venmo.

“Five years of “Guac on The Rock” calls for something special,” says Teremana® Tequila Founder Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I am incredibly grateful that we can play a small part in helping people celebrate at their local bars and restaurants through our expanded program. “Guac on the Rock” has always been about supporting our hospitality communities and helping people come together. It’s an honor to be able to offer our support and gratitude in this way. Cheers to sharing even more Mana, and enjoying even more appetizers with delicious Teremana® cocktails all month long!”

“Guac on the Rock” Guidelines:

The program runs from Thursday, May 1, 2025, to Saturday, May 31, 2025. To find additional details and locate restaurants, head to the restaurant locator at guacontherock.com.

Visit from any restaurant or bar that carries Teremana ® and serves appetizers to participate. Consumers can upload their itemized receipt to be reimbursed up to $10 by heading directly to guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through June 5th).

and serves appetizers to participate. Consumers can upload their itemized receipt to be reimbursed up to $10 by heading directly to guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through June 5th). Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers via Venmo.

Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for any appetizer and will be capped nationwide at $1 million of guacamole and appetizers purchased.

For the DoorDash promotion, from May 1-12, consumers who purchase one bottle (750ml or higher) of Teremana® Tequila from any off-premise DoorDash retail location, will receive a $10 DoorDash gift card that can be used to purchase guac or any appetizer during the promotion period. Valid in selected markets only, including CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, NY, OH, OR, DC at DoorDash.com.

Participants must be 21 or older and residents of the United States.

Please check legal restrictions by state as rules vary.

To learn more about the campaign, and to find restaurants and bars that carry Teremana®, head to guacontherock.com and follow on social media @teremana.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand’s unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions – Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.