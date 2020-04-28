H-E-B and Favor Introduce Express Delivery

H-E-B and Favor Delivery have introduced a new service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered straight to their doorstep in two hours or less. In addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, Texans can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service, to have products delivered from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas, with no membership fees or minimum order requirement.

With Express Delivery, customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine and more, and customize their desired sizes and quantities. Each order will have a dedicated Favor Runner (delivery driver) who will contact the customer with any substitutions along the way. All deliveries will be placed at the customer’s doorstep for a completely contactless experience, and customers will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option.”

