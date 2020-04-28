H-E-B and Favor Introduce Express Delivery

H-E-B Retail & FoodService April 28, 2020

H-E-B and Favor Delivery have introduced a new service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered straight to their doorstep in two hours or less. In addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, Texans can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service, to have products delivered from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas, with no membership fees or minimum order requirement.

With Express Delivery, customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine and more, and customize their desired sizes and quantities. Each order will have a dedicated Favor Runner (delivery driver) who will contact the customer with any substitutions along the way. All deliveries will be placed at the customer’s doorstep for a completely contactless experience, and customers will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: H-E-B

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

H-E-B joins EPA’s innovative GreenChill Partnership

July 24, 2019 H-E-B

H-E-B has joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) GreenChill Partnership, strengthening its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by continuing to invest in cutting-edge, environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems.

Seafood

H-E-B Enhances Partnership With EDF to Strengthen Seafood Policy

March 28, 2019 H-E-B

The San Antonio-based retailer, in partnership with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a prominent, international conservation organization, has strengthened its commitment to create an industry-leading sustainability program dedicated to sourcing top-quality seafood from socially and environmentally responsible fisheries and farms.

Retail & FoodService

H-E-B Accelerates its Investment in Digital With New Eastside Tech Hub in Austin

June 25, 2019 H-E-B

Today H-E-B announced the opening of its Eastside Tech Hub — the retailer’s state-of-the-art, East Austin office for its growing team of Austin-based H-E-B Digital Partners (employees), as well as the new headquarters for Favor, the Austin-based on-demand delivery company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of H-E-B. Complementing its existing H-E-B Digital team at H-E-B’s headquarters in San Antonio, the Eastside Tech Hub further accelerates the retailer’s path toward becoming the digital industry leader in Texas.