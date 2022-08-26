H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners

FIVE Texas-based small businesses claim prize money, winning titles, and shelf placement in ninth annual competition.

After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.

H-E-B will start accepting entries for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for TEXAS Best Contest

in February 2023 at: www.heb.com/static-page/quest