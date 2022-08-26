H-E-B Names 2022 Quest For Texas Best Winners

H-E-B Retail & FoodService August 26, 2022

FIVE Texas-based small businesses claim prize money, winning titles, and shelf placement in ninth annual competition.

After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.

H-E-B will start accepting entries for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for TEXAS Best Contest
in February 2023 at: www.heb.com/static-page/quest

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

H-E-B Selling Full Meals From San Antonio Restaurants, Starting With Max & Louie’s New York Diner, as Part of Coronavirus Response

San Antonio Express-News Retail & FoodService April 9, 2020

Matzo ball soup from Max & Louie’s New York Diner might be the comfort food San Antonio needs right now. And H-E-B has responded by bringing that signature soup and other freshly prepared foods from the popular Jewish deli off of Bitters Road into its stores as part of a pilot program to help restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.