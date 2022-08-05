H-E-B Opens E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in Leander

H-E-B has opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander, a project that expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texans.

The 50,000-square-foot facility, which is located at 651 North U.S. Highway 183 in Leander, will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Leander and surrounding cities in Central Texas. Building on H-E-B’s longstanding presence in the area, the move reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers in this rapidly growing part of the state.

Regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation, H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full-time and part-time positions at the e-commerce fulfillment center. These positions will interact with some of the most innovative technologies in the company to help fill customer orders. Applicants interested in joining a team that was recently named the top-ranked U.S. online grocery retailer by consumer research firm dunnhumby, can apply at heb.com/careers or by texting LeanderEFC to 81931.

