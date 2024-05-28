H-E-B Opens eCommerce Fulfillment Center in Cibolo

The facility provides more capacity, greater efficiency, added convenience to better serve digital and in-store customers

H-E-B has opened a new eCommerce fulfillment center (eFC) in Cibolo, a project that further expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texans.



The 55,000-square-foot facility, which is connect to H-E-B Cibolo at 850 FM 1103, will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Cibolo, New Braunfels, and surrounding cities around the San Antonio area. Building on H-E-B’s longstanding presence in the area, the move reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers in this rapidly growing part of the state.

Regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation, H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full-time and part-time positions at the Cibolo eCommerce fulfillment center. These positions will interact with some of the most innovative technologies in the company to help fill customer orders. Applicants interested in joining a team that was named the top-ranked U.S. online grocery retailer by consumer research firm dunnhumby, can apply at heb.com/careers.

H-E-B will provide training, competitive pay, and a robust benefits package that includes health, vision, and dental benefits; 401K with company match; Partner Stock Plan; scholarship programs; and career and leadership development. It’s expected that the Cibolo facility will employ about 200 H-E-B Partners as part of the retailer’s e-commerce team.

To help support rising demand of online shopping, the eCommerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores, which are used to satisfy Curbside and Home Delivery orders. These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. To help streamline the process and boost productivity, the facilities use various forms of technology to help Partners throughout the order process. With these centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.

Through its Spirit of Giving philosophy, H-E-B celebrated the facility’s grand opening by making a $5,000 community gift to the Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD Education Foundation, which will support training, certification, and equipment costs for engineering and robotics students.

The Cibolo facility marks H-E-B’s eighth eCommerce fulfillment center the company has opened since 2018. H-E-B will continue plans to open additional facilities across the state to help support the retailer’s expansion throughout Texas.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 118th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 160,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.