H-E-B Reimagines Iconic South Congress Store in Austin

HEB Retail & FoodService December 6, 2021

After more than six decades serving the community around South Congress and Oltorf, H-E-B is set to make major upgrades to its longest-standing store in Austin. With fresh improvement plans for the South Congress H-E-B, the retailer is excited to share that it will start moving forward with this landmark project early next year.

In February 2022, demolition of the old store will commence, and H-E-B will open a temporary store located at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center to serve customers during construction. The temporary store will open one week before construction starts. H-E-B estimates the project will take about two years to complete.

“Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. “This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years.”

