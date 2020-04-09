H-E-B Selling Full Meals From San Antonio Restaurants, Starting With Max & Louie’s New York Diner, as Part of Coronavirus Response

San Antonio Express-News Retail & FoodService April 9, 2020

Matzo ball soup from Max & Louie’s New York Diner might be the comfort food San Antonio needs right now. And H-E-B has responded by bringing that signature soup and other freshly prepared foods from the popular Jewish deli off of Bitters Road into its stores as part of a pilot program to help restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

Max & Louie’s is the first restaurant fast-tracked into H-E-B stores during the crisis, said Dya Campos, H-E-B’s director of government and public affairs. More are on the way, including Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina in San Antonio, Fresa’s and Ramen Tatsu-ya in Austin and chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality in Houston.

Talks are underway to bring San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez’s tortillas and tortilla chips to H-E-B as well, Campos said. While the grocery chain already carries restaurant-branded foods on its shelves, the new program is the first to bring in ready-made meals from restaurant partners.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: San Antonio Express-News

