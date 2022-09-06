H-E-B Sets Open Date For Its New Store In Frisco

Customers can begin to schedule H-E-B Curbside orders two days before the store opens

The wait is almost over, North Texans. H-E-B will officially open the doors to its store in Frisco at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

At 111,000 square feet, the H-E-B Frisco store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.