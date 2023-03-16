Handgards to Renew Partnership With ArrowStream Following Significant ROI From ChainConnect

CHICAGO, IL – ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, announced Handgards, LLC (“Handgards”), the leading North American foodservice disposables manufacturer, renewed its partnership with ArrowStream.



Handgards along with other manufacturers initially collaborated with ArrowStream to help develop ChainConnect, a manufacturer solution that provides daily updates and market visibility to identify new business opportunities, expand distributor partner relationships, monitor purchasing patterns, and pinpoint at-risk revenue with contracted customers.The success of the pilot program and the value driven by ChainConnect made the decision easy for Handgards to renew its partnership with ArrowStream. A recent ArrowStream Case Study describes how ChainConnect enabled Handgards to identify and recover $300K in unit non-compliance on a contracted program, with one operator in one category.

ArrowStream’s ChainConnect is an unmatched tool in terms of visibility across all distribution for us,” said Jerad Miller, Director of National Accounts at Handgards. “It provides our team with a competitive edge in the marketplace.”

By having this data on a single analytics platform, this solution allows manufacturers to go into a customer business review better informed for a qualitative discussion, driving further collaboration with chain operator partners.

“Handgards has been an incredible partner every step of the way and we’re thrilled to see them renew their partnership,” said Jeff Dorr, President at ArrowStream. “Through ChainConnect, Handgards is identifying new revenue opportunities with their operator customers, as well as expanding their distributor partner relationships. We are proud to support their continued growth.”

ArrowStream is committed to helping foodservice companies succeed by providing supply chain management solutions that deliver measurable results. Learn more about Handgards’ ChainConnect success in ArrowStream’s recently published case study.

Handgards is the latest business to utilize ArrowStream’s ChainConnect software solution among a growing network of manufactures. ArrowStream’s robust network brings together operators, distributors, and manufacturers onto an interconnected platform that provides transparency, control, and actionable insight, and drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

Learn more on how ArrowStream can help your business and request a consultation with one of our supply chain experts today.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 10,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 100,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.