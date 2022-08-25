Hannaford Announces New Groceries to Grads Tuition Reimbursement Program

SCARBOROUGH, ME – In an expression of its commitment to supporting associate career growth and professional development, Hannaford Supermarkets announced a new tuition reimbursement program that will provide higher and continuing education funding to qualifying full- and part-time associates.

The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program will offer associates up to $5,250 in tuition funds annually. The funding can be used at any accredited college or university, with additional tuition discounts available at partner universities within Hannaford’s network.

“At Hannaford, we are committed to investing in our associates by creating pathways to opportunity and career growth,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Human Resources Margo Peffer. “Our enhanced tuition reimbursement program will provide our associates with the support and flexibility they need to begin or continue their education and enhance their personal and professional future. This initiative is just one of the many ways that Hannaford seeks to deliver on its purpose of together, we are Greater than Groceries.”

Effective immediately, full-time and salaried Hannaford associates are eligible to receive up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement funds annually. Part-time associates are eligible for up to $2,000 based on average hours worked. The funding is applicable to undergraduate and graduate courses, as well as certificate programs.

Additionally, qualifying Hannaford associates will receive exclusive tuition discounts when enrolled at six partner colleges and universities in New England and New York, including:

– The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY: 20 percent discount on undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs

– Husson University in Bangor, ME: 15 percent discount on undergraduate and graduate courses; and 10 percent discount on pharmacy courses

– The Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Portland, ME: 20 percent discount on graduate programs

– Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH: 10 percent discount on online undergraduate and graduate courses for both Hannaford associates and immediate family members

– Thomas College in Waterville, ME: 10 percent discount on graduate and certificate courses with a free first course

– University of Southern Maine in Portland, ME: 20 percent discount on professional development courses

“Thomas College is extremely proud to be partnering with Hannaford in their effort to provide generous tuition reimbursement benefits to employees. The success of our state relies on the growth of our workforce and what better way to ensure that than by investing in talent and education,” said Thomas College Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.

As part of the new program, Hannaford has partnered with the education benefits online platform Workforce Edge to streamline and simplify the process for submitting tuition reimbursement requests.

“Workforce Edge will help simplify the tuition assistance process for Hannaford associates, and we look forward to welcoming all eligible employees to our extensive network of participating schools and programs,” said Terry McDonough, President of Education Technology Services at Strategic Education.

As a company, Hannaford is committed to investing in its associates by offering inclusive benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and promote work-life balance. The tuition reimbursement program complements the competitive benefits offerings available to Hannaford associates, including paid time off, comprehensive medical coverage, mental and physical wellness programs, associate discounts, and retirement plans with company match. In 2019, Hannaford introduced a paid parental leave policy that provides qualifying full- and part-time associates of all genders and gender identities with six weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

“Our benefits program is designed to offer more options for associates to access greater flexibility and balance in their lives while actively demonstrating our value of care. Our goal is always to promote an inclusive environment that welcomes associates to bring their whole selves to work and values all lived experiences,” said Peffer. “We are proud to extend care to our associates to grow their careers while receiving this type of meaningful support.”

For more information about career opportunities at Hannaford Supermarkets, visit Hannaford.com/Careers.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets operates 184 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. All are committed to offering great fresh food, convenient experiences and everyday low prices. Hannaford also is an active and committed community partner—focusing on fighting hunger, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives. Hannaford is an industry leader in sustainability with a strong commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment. Hannaford diverts or donates all food at risk of going to waste—sending no food to landfills. In 2020, Hannaford donated more than 25 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and prevented 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.