Hannaford Supermarkets to Acquire Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine – Hannaford Supermarkets today announced the acquisition of Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill. The store is anticipated to begin to operate under the Hannaford banner in May 2023.

The acquisition follows the retirement of Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, owners of Tradewinds Marketplace for more than 20 years, and marks the culmination of a longstanding relationship with Hannaford. While formerly independently-owned and operated, Tradewinds Marketplace is supplied and supported by Hannaford, and both Chuck and Belinda worked at Hannaford prior to owning the Blue Hill grocery store.

“A lot of the values we have, we got from Hannaford. As we considered retirement, it became evident that there was really only one successor that would maintain the same great service and provide the products our customers have enjoyed since we opened,” said Tradewinds Marketplace Owner Chuck Lawrence. “We have been fortunate to have a great staff and many long term associates. We would like to thank our current and previous associates for being an important part of the Tradewinds family.”

The Lawrences will continue to support the community through the Lawrence Family Foundation and the Lawrence Family Fitness Center.

“I am grateful for the support of the Blue Hill Peninsula over the past 23 years, and I have truly enjoyed the personal interaction that I have been able to experience with our customers,” said Tradewinds Marketplace Owner Belinda Lawrence. “We hope you will join us in welcoming Hannaford to our town.”

Under the Hannaford banner, the Blue Hill store will continue to offer the fresh food for which Hannaford is known, including unique store-brand offerings such as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Promise. Customers will also enjoy My Hannaford Rewards, a program that allows members to earn a two percent reward on all private brand purchases and receive personalized coupons.

“We’ve long been committed to bringing the Blue Hill community the high-quality, fresh products and exceptional service that are synonymous with Hannaford,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to further deepening our ties with the Blue Hill community as we officially welcome the store to the Hannaford banner.”

The Blue Hill store will mark Hannaford’s 186th store following the acquisition, including 65 in Maine. Hannaford Supermarkets was founded in Portland in 1883 and is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets operates 185 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. All are committed to offering great fresh food, convenient experiences and everyday low prices. Hannaford also is an active and committed community partner—focusing on fighting hunger, supporting youth development, and helping people live healthier lives. Hannaford is an industry leader in sustainability with a strong commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment. Hannaford diverts or donates all food at risk of going to waste—sending no food to landfills. In 2022, Hannaford donated more than 25 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and prevented 65 million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills. Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.