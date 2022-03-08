Happy Day Brands Adds Veteran Sysco Executive to Lead Food Services Division

BOISE, ID – Happy Day Brands, a producer of better for you, natural and organic specialty foods, announced that Joseph Lynch has joined its team as Executive Vice President of Food Service.

Lynch will lead Happy Day Brands’ fast-growing food service division. He worked at Sysco for 31 years and served most recently as its Regional Vice President for Sysco in Northern California and before that as President of Sysco Idaho.

“I’m honored to join an extraordinary company on a strong growth trajectory at a time when people are looking to brands to lead by example, something Happy Day Brands has been doing for years,” said Lynch. “I believe there’s a real opportunity to innovate and grow our distribution footprint and the better-for-you foods segment.”

Happy Day Brands operates on a give-back business model where purchases of its food products create donated meals for food banks. In 2021, it contributed more than 5 million meals to local food banks across its sales regions.

MORE

“We’re excited to grow our leadership team with top-level talent like Joe,” said Happy Day Brands CEO and Co-Founder Mark Priddy. “He’s committed to leading Happy Day Brands not only to a strong financial bottom line; he’s also passionate about purpose and the way his efforts here will have a positive impact on society as a whole.”

###

About Happy Day Brands

Based in Boise, Happy Day Brands is an Idaho Benefit Corporation and social impact business co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Mark and Jeanette Priddy in 2017. Its mission is to nourish, inspire, and bring people together to help shape a more sustainable and just world. Happy Day operates on a buy-one, give-one (BOGO) business model—when a person buys a product, it activates a donation of a meal to someone in need. Since its founding, Happy Day Brands has donated more than 8 million meals.

Happy Day’s innovative line of “better for you” organic and natural food products include oatmeal, superfood granola, protein pancakes, flours, grains, gourmet chocolate, and organic coffee. They are sold through a growing food service business to restaurants, hotels, universities, and other institutions. They are available at retail in select WinCo Foods, Albertsons, the Boise Co-op, Jacksons Food Stores, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, and independent retailers across the Northwest. These products can also be purchased directly on its website. For more information, visit www.happydaybrands.com.