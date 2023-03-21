Harps Acquires Beachler’s Hometown Market in Oklahoma

Nayely Palafox, KFSM Retail & FoodService March 21, 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Harps Food Stores, Inc., has announced its purchase agreement to acquire Beachler’s Hometown Market, an independent, long-standing grocery retailer in Prague, Okla. 

According to the press release, Beachler’s has been a staple in the Prague community for over 45 years. Harps says it plans to retain the current staff.

“Since 1978, I have been fortunate and grateful to be a member of the Prague community,” said Keith Beachler, Owner of Beachler’s. “Departing after such a lengthy period is difficult, but it is now time for me to retire. After reviewing several options, I feel that Harps is by far the best option for our great employees as well as an outstanding business partner for the city of Prague.”

