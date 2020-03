Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. is buying 20 stores with five located in northeastern Arkansas and 15 in southeastern Missouri.

The terms of the deal were not released. The stores are being purchased from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Inc., according to a release.

The Arkansas stores involved in the deal are located in Harrison, Highland, Newark, Pocahontas and Piggott.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette