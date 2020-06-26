Hattiesburg-Based Company Awarded $ 10.3M Farmers To Families Food Box Contract

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $10.3 million contract to Hattiesburg-based Merchants Foodservice for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The program is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program and will allow the purchase of up to $3 billion in agricultural products for distribution to those in need.

Merchants Foodservice will package surplus foods for use for food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofit groups.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg