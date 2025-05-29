Heath Riles BBQ Named Grand Champion at 2025 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heath Riles BBQ has claimed the pinnacle of competition barbecue, winning the 2025 Grand Champion title and first place in the Ribs category at the 47th annual Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest—the largest and most prestigious barbecue competition in the United States.

Held annually at Liberty Park in Memphis, TN, the Memphis in May competition is widely regarded as the “Super Bowl of Swine,” drawing elite teams from around the globe. The contest features top competitors in categories such as Whole Hog, Shoulder, and Ribs. Judged by certified experts in both blind and on-site rounds, the competition is as fierce as it is flavorful. Heath Riles BBQ’s impressive performance—topping the Ribs division for the third time in four years and earning its first overall Grand Champion title at the event—cements Riles’ reputation as one of the top names in competition barbecue.

“This win is a dream come true,” said Heath Riles, award-winning pitmaster, founder of Heath Riles BBQ, and a veteran of the competition barbecue circuit. “Memphis in May is the toughest, most respected competition in the country. Taking home first in Ribs and being named Grand Champion is a huge honor and a testament to our team’s dedication, passion, and hard work.”

Known for his bold flavors, meticulously developed rubs and sauces, and consistent competition success, Riles has built a national following among backyard grillers, competition teams, and professional chefs alike. This win marks a career-defining moment and underscores the quality and expertise behind the entire Heath Riles BBQ product line.

For more information about Heath Riles BBQ—including award-winning products, recipes, and upcoming events—visit www.heathrilesbbq.com.

About Heath Riles BBQ

Heath Riles BBQ is the creation of award-winning pitmaster Heath Riles, a competition barbecue veteran with more than 80 championship titles and multiple perfect scores to his name. What began in Ashland, Mississippi, at age 18 has evolved into a nationally recognized brand trusted by backyard cooks and professionals alike. Heath has been honored by the Memphis BBQ Network, Kansas City BBQ Society, and Steak Cookoff Association for his expertise across a range of cooking styles. In addition to his championship pedigree, Heath is the founder of a best-selling line of BBQ rubs, seasonings, sauces, glazes, marinades, and injections that deliver competition-level flavor in every bite.