HelloFresh Brings Back Holiday Hosting Box and Introduces Winter Market Offerings

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, is bringing back its annual Holiday Hosting Box, providing a sumptuous, stress-free feast to make holiday hosting easier than ever this season. Additionally, HelloFresh is introducing Winter Market, a collection of festive winter-themed appetizers, baking kits, quick snacks, and more, which can easily be added to customers’ weekly orders through the HelloFresh Market.

Holiday Hosting Box

The Holiday Hosting box provides all of the ingredients and step-by-step instructions to prepare a full holiday spread, with no subscription required. Home cooks can choose from two chef-curated entrée options – a buttery Beef Tenderloin or premium Prime Rib – served with an appetizer and an assortment of hearty sides, starting at $22.99 per serving. Both boxes come with an entertaining guide so hosts can spend less time in the kitchen and more quality time with loved ones.

Beef Tenderloin + Sides ($146.93, includes shipping) : Serves 4-6 and features Ricotta & Cherry Jam Crostinis, Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin with a Cherry Balsamic Sauce, and Truffled Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Creamed Kale, and Glazed Carrots.

: Serves 4-6 and features Ricotta & Cherry Jam Crostinis, Pan-Seared Beef Tenderloin with a Cherry Balsamic Sauce, and Truffled Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Creamed Kale, and Glazed Carrots. Prime Rib + Sides ($308.89, includes shipping): Serves 8-10 and features Ricotta & Cherry Jam Crostinis, Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish Sauce, and Truffled Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Creamed Kale, and Glazed Carrots.

The Holiday Hosting Box is available for preorder now through December 17 or while supplies last, with delivery beginning on December 16 through December 22. For more information or to place an order, please visit: www.hellofresh.com/HolidayBox.

Winter Market

New Winter Market items are available for HelloFresh subscribers through the HelloFresh Market, featuring a rotating collection of festive appetizers, desserts, or snacks that perfectly accompany any meal or holiday get-together. Winter Market items are available for delivery beginning the week of December 12.

Appetizer: Holiday Cheese & Charcuterie Board with Spiced Pecan Clusters and Apricot Mostarda

Desserts: Ginger-Spiced Cake Truffles with Whipped Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and Salted Candied Pecans Cherry Almond Cheesecake Swirl Bars Pillsbury Snowman Cookies Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Cinnamon Rolls Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallow S’mores

Limited-Time Snack: SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds



“Whether you’re hosting a gathering or attending as a guest, our Holiday Hosting Box and Winter Market menu items offer a variety of delicious options to bring to the table this holiday season,” said Carol England, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh. “We’re excited to offer a one-stop shop for holiday meal planning with options that range from no-prep desserts and easy appetizers to guided directions and ingredients for creating a full sit-down feast. We look forward to helping eliminate time spent planning, shopping and prepping in the kitchen so that friends and family can spend more quality time together.”

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 16 international markets. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the #1 most trusted meal kit brand in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder.