HelloFresh Expands West Coast Production and Distribution Capabilities With New Phoenix Facility

NEW YORK- HelloFresh, America’s leading meal kit company, announced today plans to open a new distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona. The nearly 440,000 square-foot facility located at 1850 South 71st Avenue will become the company’s largest shipping and fulfillment center globally, supporting growing demand for HelloFresh meal kits and enabling HelloFresh to better serve new and existing customers on the West Coast.

Joining HelloFresh’s other West Coast facility located in Richmond, CA, the newly built facility in Phoenix will begin operations in Q4 2021 and could provide as many as 1,200 new jobs over time. Phoenix is a highly efficient logistics hub with access to major routes and provides access to a strong labor pool. The new distribution center in addition to the Richmond facility will allow HelloFresh to strengthen its West Coast capabilities.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operational footprint on the West Coast,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “Joining our Richmond facility, this new Phoenix distribution center will help strengthen our presence in the region and further support our mission of excellent service and delivery of delicious meals. We also look forward to tapping in to the region’s talented labor pool and making a positive impact on the local community.”

“Phoenix welcomes another major foreign direct investment in the city, joining the billions of dollars of foreign investment from companies like TSMC and Apel. Phoenix is a growing market for food system entrepreneurs and innovators, the agrifood sector, and HelloFresh brings innovative technology and job opportunities to the city,” said Christine Mackay, director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. “HelloFresh’s location puts it within an easy commute of the thousands of people who live in southwest and west Phoenix. With 1,200 job commitments for our experienced workforce, HelloFresh is making a big investment in its meal-kit delivery service is on the leading edge of agrifood companies coming to Phoenix.”

“HelloFresh selecting Greater Phoenix for their largest global production and distribution facility is a testament to our region’s infrastructure, connectivity and talent pool; and ability to meet the needs of industry giants,” said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “A marquee name and sector leader, HelloFresh will create an abundance of job opportunities for our residents and we look forward to being a partner in their continued success.”

“We’re excited to welcome HelloFresh — and what will be their largest U.S. distribution center — to Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. “This new facility will create hundreds of jobs for Arizonans and further cement Arizona’s leadership as a world class logistics center.”

Adam Citron, Marc Hertzberg and Tony Lydon with Jones Lang LaSalle represented HelloFresh in this transaction. Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam with Colliers International represented the building owner, Prologis. Willmeng Construction and Deutsch Architecture are performing the building improvements.

“Prologis is proud to continue expanding its relationship with HelloFresh by helping it reach more customers quickly,” said Jeff Foster, vice president and market officer, Prologis. “The Phoenix market in particular is experiencing rising demand for modern logistics facilities that serve as the backbone of resilient supply chains. At a time when consumer behavior is shifting toward online shopping and e-commerce adoption is growing rapidly, strategically located industrial space is emerging as a strong competitive advantage.”

In addition to this new facility in Phoenix, HelloFresh recently began operations in its new 375,000 square-foot distribution center in Irving, Texas at the DFW Airport. Together, these new state of the art facilities support HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans to continue expanding its total addressable market. Expanding supply chain capacity enables HelloFresh to actively bring new menu features to market, satisfying new and existing customers with more recipe selections and new convenient meal options.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, HelloFresh is the largest meal kit provider in the United States and worldwide. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 278 million meals across the U.S.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q1 2021, HelloFresh delivered 239 million meals and reached close to 7.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), named the top economic development organization in the U.S. by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 31 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 850 companies, creating 154,000 jobs and $20.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state’s leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create – attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.