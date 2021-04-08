HelloFresh Partners With the Food Education Fund and the Fund for Public Schools to Support New York City High School Students’ at-Home Culinary Instruction

NEW YORK– HelloFresh, the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide, announced the launch of @TheTable, a joint partnership with the Food Education Fund and the Fund for Public Schools to provide free meal kits to 1,000 students enrolled in culinary education programs at New York City public high schools with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Working in close coordination with the New York City Department of Education, HelloFresh meal kits will be delivered directly to students’ homes, providing both the students and instructors with fresh ingredients for hands-on, experiential learning that can easily take place in both a blended or fully virtual classroom setting.

As students continue to learn both virtually and in-person, the HelloFresh meal kits create an enriching way for students and teachers to engage in culinary education from their home kitchens or classrooms. Starting now through the end of the school year, both students and teachers will receive a HelloFresh box with identical fresh ingredients on a regular basis for planned instruction. Participants will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes.

“We’re excited to kick off this innovative public-private partnership advancing the future career success of 1,000 CTE high school students across New York City,” said Julie L. Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of the Fund for Public Schools. “Grateful to HelloFresh and the Food Education Fund for coming to the table to ensure our young people receive hands-on culinary experiences to feed their body and mind, at home or in the classroom.”

“Food Education Fund is thrilled to be able to bridge the gap between private and public stakeholders in order to bring 1,000 NYC culinary public high school students fresh food and innovative recipes from our friends at HelloFresh,” said Eliza Loehr, Executive Director, Food Education Fund. “These meal kits will allow students to continue their culinary education at home while also providing 64,000 meals for their families.”

With the majority of the students living in historically underserved neighborhoods, the HelloFresh boxes are also designed to provide extra meals for the students and their families beyond what’s needed for educational instruction. Each box contains enough ingredients to create four full servings of two different meals, providing participants with 64,000 meals throughout the duration of the program.

“We are proud to partner with the Food Education Fund and the Fund for Public Schools to create @TheTable, a program designed to enrich culinary education and support our future culinary leaders during this very challenging school year,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “With strong support of the New York City Department of Education, we’re excited to bring a hands-on learning experience to culinary students as they finish out the school year.”

@TheTable supports 1,000 students enrolled in 13 different high schools, including Food and Finance High School, Long Island City High School, Bronxdale High School, George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education, Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, John Dewey High School, William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School, August Martin High School, Port Richmond High School, Tottenville High School, Brooklyn STEAM Center, Coop Tech and School for Tourism and Hospitality.

“This is the kind of innovative public/private partnership that helps our students achieve and our schools shine. Thanks to all participants who are ensuring that high quality culinary education continues in our public high schools even with remote learning. The added benefit of healthy and delicious meals for so many families makes this an even more important and exciting program,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer.

“We know that hands-on education keeps students of all ages engaged and excited about learning, and during my time as borough president I have been proud to support projects throughout various schools in Brooklyn that teach students how to grow, harvest, and cook their own food. That’s why I’m so excited about this new initiative, which will give students around the city an opportunity to learn how to make healthy, nutritious meals at home. I thank HelloFresh and the Food Education Fund for their commitment to giving our public school students the opportunity to take their health into their own hands, especially during such an unprecedented time for our city,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

For more information on HelloFresh’s social impact initiatives through its Beyond the Box programming, visit https://www.hellofresh.com/pages/beyond-the-box.

