HelloFresh, Pratt Industries, and Second Helpings Atlanta Achieve 500,000 Meal Donation Milestone Supporting Atlanta Community Members in Need

NEWNAN, Ga.- HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, Pratt Industries, America’s 5th largest corrugated packaging company, and food rescue organization Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA), announced today a donation milestone of 500,000 meals distributed to the Atlanta community through the Meals with Meaning program. Launched last August in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and elevated rates of food insecurity in Atlanta, Meals with Meaning provides free meal kits to community members in need. Each HelloFresh Meals with Meaning kit contains all of the fresh ingredients for recipients to make eight nourishing meals.

September is Hunger Action Month and with rising food costs and food insecurity continuing to affect local communities, HelloFresh, Pratt Industries and SHA pledge to continue the Meals with Meaning program through 2023. Meals with Meaning meal kits are packed each week by Second Helpings Atlanta volunteers and distributed every Wednesday at various pick-up locations throughout the City with the support from the Mayor’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, Atlanta City Council and City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. Individuals are encouraged to check https://secondhelpingsatlanta.org/mealswithmeaningatlanta/ or Councilman Michael Julian Bond’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/michaeljulianbond) for information regarding distribution.

“We’re thrilled to reach this important milestone in the Meals with Meaning program, but recognize the need to continue providing meaningful assistance to the Atlanta community through fresh food donations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “We believe that everyone should have access to healthy and nutritious food and are thankful to Pratt Industries, Second Helping Atlanta and the City of Atlanta for their partnership and generosity in helping combat food insecurity through the Meals with Meaning program.”

“Food doesn’t get the attention it deserves. It is a source of health in the most basic sense and there is no better cause than doing right and feeding everyone. The Meals with Meaning program addresses this urgent need and we are proud to partner with HelloFresh, Second Helpings Atlanta and the City of Atlanta to address food insecurity in the Atlanta community,” said Anthony Pratt, Executive Global Chairman, Pratt Industries.

“This partnership has enabled us to feed thousands of food insecure families who might not otherwise have access to fresh, nutritious food,” said Andrea Jaron, Executive Director of Second Helpings Atlanta. “The collective impact of Meals With Meaning ensures that families don’t have to choose between paying a bill or putting food on the table. We couldn’t do it without our partners, or the support of our volunteers who convene in our warehouse every week to do the heavy lifting.”

“Thanks to the generosity of these incredible partners, our city has come together to feed thousands of families every week,” said Councilman Michael Julian Bond. “Meals With Meaning helps remove the burden of wondering where the next meal will come from and has given dignity and security to those who need it the most.”

HelloFresh, which operates a distribution and fulfillment facility in Newnan, is the leader in delivering delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households worldwide. With funding generously provided by Conyers, GA-based Pratt Industries and operational support from SHA and the Atlanta City Council, HelloFresh provides 8,000 healthy meals weekly to the local Atlanta community.

To learn more about the partnership and ways to volunteer, please visit www.secondhelpingsatlanta.org. To learn more about HelloFresh’s social impact initiatives, visit: https://www.hellofresh.com/pages/beyond-the-box.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 17 international markets. In 2021, HelloFresh delivered more than 450 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About Second Helpings Atlanta

Second Helpings Atlanta is a nonprofit food rescue logistics organization dedicated to reducing hunger and food waste in the metro Atlanta area by rescuing healthy, nutritious, surplus food and distributing it to those in need. For more information, please visit SecondHelpingsAtlanta.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pratt Industries

Pratt is America’s 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company, with approximately 11,000 highly-skilled, green-collar workers dedicated to the environment and sustainability. Pratt has factories in 26 states with a manufacturing footprint stretching from New York to California.