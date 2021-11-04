HelloFresh’s Thanksgiving Feast Returns

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving Feast, providing a delicious, stress-free way to celebrate everyone’s favorite holiday together. The specialty box features all of the ingredients and step-by-step directions to cook two chef-curated entrée options – Traditional Turkey or Beef Tenderloin – plus an assortment of sides, a decadent dessert, and an optional appetizer starting at $16.99 per serving.

Traditional Turkey ($169.89 + $8.99 shipping): Serves 8-10 and features Roast Turkey with a Garlic-Herb Butter Rub and Classic Gravy. Sides include Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries, Classic Gravy with Fresh Herbs, Roasted Delicata and Shallot with Walnuts, and Cranberry Sauce with Orange and Cinnamon. Dessert is an Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble.

Beef Tenderloin ($134.95 + $8.99 shipping): Serves 4-6 and features a Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Sherry Thyme Jus. Sides include Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Delicata and Shallot with Walnuts. Dessert is an Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble.

Both boxes also have an optional add-on of a Cranberry Brie Crostini appetizer for an additional $19.89.

“We designed the Thanksgiving Feast to be simple and easy to make, giving you a seamless experience in the kitchen for expert and novice cooks alike,” said Carol England, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh. “We are excited to offer a simplified solution to holiday meal planning and prep so friends and families can focus on the important things – cooking delicious food and gathering around a table to share a meal with loved ones.”

The Thanksgiving Feast is available for preorder now through November 18th or while supplies last, with delivery beginning on November 16th. For more information or to place an order, please visit: www.hellofresh.com/thanksgiving.

About HelloFresh

