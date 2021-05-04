Hempstead Foodservice Recalls Pork Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON – Hempstead Foodservice, a Hempstead, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 972 pounds of pork chop products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains hydrolyzed soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The heat-treated fresh pork chop items were produced on various dates between April 6, 2021 and April 30, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

10-41 lb. carboard boxes containing the product in clear plastic bags with “Hempstead Foodservice” on the box and “PORK CHOPS” marked from the list on the side of the box.

Refer to the link here for additional product information. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 47142” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to grocery stores and restaurants in New York. The products are cooked at these retailers and then further sold to consumers.

The problem was discovered through routine FSIS verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Any consumers concerned about a cooked or prepared pork chop product they recently purchased should contact the store for further details.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Edgar Puello, Owner, Hempstead Foodservice at (516) 385-1212 or email info@hempsteadfoodservice.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat viaAsk USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.