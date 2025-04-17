Here’s Which Grocery Store Items Will Get More Expensive Because of Tariffs

President Donald Trump, during his announcement last week of sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, called groceries an “old-fashioned” and “beautiful term.” But his policies will make America’s groceries more expensive today, supermarket executives and food industry, experts say.

Supermarkets sell imported items in every section of the store: from fresh and packaged foods to household basics. Trump instituted 10% tariffs across all countries last Saturday. U.S. businesses shipping goods from overseas will pay for those tariffs, and they will pass some of the higher costs down to consumers.

