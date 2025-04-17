Here’s Which Grocery Store Items Will Get More Expensive Because of Tariffs

CNN via WTOP News Retail & FoodService April 17, 2025

President Donald Trump, during his announcement last week of sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, called groceries an “old-fashioned” and “beautiful term.” But his policies will make America’s groceries more expensive today, supermarket executives and food industry, experts say.

Supermarkets sell imported items in every section of the store: from fresh and packaged foods to household basics. Trump instituted 10% tariffs across all countries last Saturday. U.S. businesses shipping goods from overseas will pay for those tariffs, and they will pass some of the higher costs down to consumers.



