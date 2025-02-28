Heritage Grocers Group Appoints Allison Garcia as Vice President of Marketing

ONTARIO, Calif. — Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Garcia to the position of Vice President of Marketing for Heritage Grocers Group.

Reporting directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Heritage Grocers Group, Garcia will oversee Heritage Grocers Group’s comprehensive go-to-market strategy.

“Allie brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the grocery industry to our team,” Monford said. “Her deep understanding of the industry and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as we continue to create meaningful connections and drive customer loyalty. This will reinforce our position in the marketplace as the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country.”

Garcia’s extensive food industry career includes 16 years with Kroger where she steadily progressed through a range of marketing roles including Marketing Leader at Ralphs Grocery Company, Director of Marketing for the Kroger Enterprise, and Marketing Leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position.

Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky where she double majored in marketing and management. She has also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and has Top Woman in Grocery honors from Progressive Grocer. Garcia currently serves as Vice Chair for Next Up in the Phoenix region.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.