Heritage Grocers Group Hosts Back-to-School Giveaways Across All Banner Companies

Specialty food retailer will donate a total of 25,000 backpacks across all Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado and Tony’s Fresh Market locations

ONTARIO, Calif. — Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, announced that back-to-school giveaways will take place on respective dates at all Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado and Tony’s Fresh Market store locations. All 115 HGG banner company stores will each donate 200 backpacks to local area students.

“Heritage’s backpack giveaway is designed to help local students start the new school year prepared and ready to learn while also helping local families reduce back-to-school expenses,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group. “We pride ourselves on Heritage Grocers Group being a pillar of support for every community where we operate, and this initiative is just our latest effort of giving back to our customers that can always count on HGG to be there for them.”

All store locations across Heritage’s geographical footprint will distribute backpacks to children (ages 5-13) accompanied by an adult beginning at 8:00 a.m. while supplies last. Cardenas Markets will host back-to-school giveaways on Saturday, August 3, El Rancho Supermercado events will take place on Saturday, August 10, and Tony’s Fresh Markets will giveaway backpacks on Saturday, August 17.

In addition, El Rancho Supermercado recently held a back-to-school community event at its Houston location on 5264 W. 34th St., where 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to Houston-area students.

To learn more about Heritage’s upcoming back-to-school giveaways visit Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado or Tony’s Fresh Market.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.