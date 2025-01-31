Heritage Grocers Group Launches First Annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration

This celebration includes giveaways, tamale classes, and more!

ONTARIO, Calif. — Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is thrilled to launch its first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration at Cardenas Markets (“Cardenas”) and El Rancho Supermercado (“El Rancho”).

For many Hispanic families, the holiday season concludes with ‘El Día de la Candelaria,’ taking place annually on Feb. 2. Leading up to this celebration is Three Kings Day (Jan. 6), where a “Rosca de Reyes” (traditional cake) is served. The person who receives a slice of cake with a baby Jesus figurine inside it is responsible for hosting a tamale party on Candelaria.

From now through Feb. 2, 2025, Cardenas and El Rancho customers are encouraged to enter social media giveaways through Cardenas and El Rancho Instagram profiles in addition to on-air promotions for the opportunity to win a $100 gift card for their Candelaria tamale celebrations. Additionally, Heritage will host tamale classes and radio remotes at select store locations where customers can also win gift cards.

“Biting into a slice of rosca on Dia de Reyes is an adventure that comes with great rewards for some and big responsibilities for others. We know that finding the muñequito means you must host a tamale party on Feb. 2. We also know that many conveniently forget about this obligation,” Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group, said. “But HGG is here to help remind our customers, and whether they plan to make tamales at home, attend a tamale class or prefer the convenience of buying them pre-prepared, we are dedicated to helping honor this festive tradition through our fresh offerings and fun activities.”

For more information regarding Heritage Grocers Group’s first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration and a schedule of events, please visit https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/candelaria/ and https://elranchoinc.com/candelaria/.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer in the United States, offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.