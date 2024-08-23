Heritage Grocers Group Launches Redesigned Website and Enhanced Loyalty Program at Tony’s Fresh Market

ONTARIO, Calif. — Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country, is pleased to announce that Tony’s Fresh Market (“Tony’s”), one of its banner companies with 21 stores across the Chicago metropolitan area, has enhanced its digital presence through a comprehensive website redesign alongside an updated customer loyalty program, ‘Tony’s Rewards’.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and their feedback plays a vital role in how we operate each location,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer of HGG. “Based on resounding customer feedback and requests for an enhanced digital experience, our team worked hard to deliver a new, cohesive, personalized and reliable online shopping and savings platform that we’re thrilled to introduce today. Creating an engaging, user-friendly, and responsive experience that meets our customers’ evolving shopping preferences was our primary goal during the redesign process. We’re proud to help provide further value and ease to our Tony’s Fresh Market customers.”

Additional updates included in Tony’s website update feature a new contemporary design, improved navigation, and a user-friendly interface. In addition to discovering Tony’s weekly ads, customers will also find ‘fresh and authentic’ recipes, career opportunities, and online shopping solutions. The new site also provides a simplified method to join the company’s exclusive email list to receive company communications such as Tony’s weekly circular, coupons, exclusive offers, sweepstakes opportunities, community event information and more.

‘Tony’s Rewards’ also replaces Tony’s previous rewards program, joining the brand with Heritage’s other banner companies, Cardenas Markets and El Rancho Supermercado, under one unified loyalty program. ‘Tony’s Rewards’ enhances the overall shopping experience and unlocks even greater value for participating customers. Customer accounts and rewards points from the previous program will transfer to ‘Tony’s Rewards’.

The ‘Tony’s Rewards’ mobile app is available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can also sign up for the new loyalty program and start enjoying amazing benefits by visiting Tony’s Fresh Market Rewards. After enrolling in the program, all customers must do to access their offers is tap ‘Clip and Save’ to add their favorites to ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon. Upon checkout, customers need to enter their phone number, or present the barcode on ‘My Card’ or the ‘Cart’ icon, to redeem their offers.

Customers that opt-in and participate can:

Clip digital coupons

Earn and redeem points on ALL purchases

Enjoy and access exclusive weekly offers

Receive one point for every $1 spent

Save big on Tony’s digital deal of the week

Take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts

To learn more about ‘Tony’s Rewards,’ including details, terms and conditions or to sign up today, visit Tony’s Fresh Market Rewards.

About Tony’s Fresh Market:

Tony’s Fresh Market is the largest, Independent Grocery chain in Chicago by Volume. Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony’s has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony’s focuses on best-value customers demanding a diverse and extensive, high-quality product offering combined with unparalleled customer service, resulting in strong customer retention, loyalty, and satisfaction. For more information visit https://www.tonysfreshmarket.com/.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.